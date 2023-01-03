Today, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, issued a federal decree appointing His Excellency Lieutenant General Engineer Issa Saif Muhammad Al Mazrouei, Chief of Staff of the Armed Forces, with the rank of Minister.
The decree shall be published in the Official Gazette and shall come into force as of the date of its issuance.
