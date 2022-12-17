His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, issued a federal decree appointing Humaid Obaid Khalifa Obaid Abu Shabas as President of the State Audit Bureau.
This decree shall come into effect from the date of its issuance and shall be published in the Official Gazette.
