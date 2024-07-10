His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, may God protect him, issued a federal decree appointing His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan as Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Special Affairs with the rank of Minister..
