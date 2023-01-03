His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, today issued a federal decree appointing His Excellency Hamad Mohammed Thani Al Rumaithi, Adviser for Military Affairs to His Highness the President of the State, with the rank of Minister.
The decree shall be published in the Official Gazette and shall come into force as of the date of its issuance.
