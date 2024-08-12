His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, may God protect him, issued a federal decree appointing Her Excellency Hajar Ahmed Mohammed Al Dhaheri as Secretary-General of the Education, Human Development and Community Council, with the rank of Minister.

Her Excellency has held the position of Secretary-General of the Education and Human Resources Council since 2023. She has also held a number of government positions in the field of government communication and strategic planning, including Director of the Strategic Affairs Office at the Abu Dhabi Government Media Office, and Strategic Planning and Government Performance at the General Secretariat of the Executive Council of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi.

Her Excellency obtained an MBA from London Business School in 2019 and a BA in Economics and Politics from Indiana University in the United States of America in 2010.