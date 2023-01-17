His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, issued a federal decree establishing the National Media Bureau.

The decree by a federal law stipulates that the office shall enjoy the financial and administrative independence necessary to achieve its objectives and carry out its functions, and report to the Minister of the Presidential Court.

The office aims to develop the media system in the country in a way that serves the national interest and enhances the country’s media position at the regional and international levels, in addition to supporting the coordination and cooperation mechanism and unifying efforts between the various media agencies in the country, as well as preparing national media leaders and cadres.

The office undertakes several specializations to achieve its objectives, including proposing and preparing public media policies, directions and strategies for the state, supervising their implementation, proposing, preparing and reviewing all legislation, regulations and decisions related to the national media sector and coordinating with the media authorities in the state, to unify the media vision and media discourse of the state locally and internationally.

The office is also specialized in preparing, evaluating and following up the media narrative of the state inside and outside the state, and doing everything related to preserving and enhancing the name and reputation of the state, as well as representing the state in the media at all external and regional levels and in conferences and media events inside and outside the state, in coordination with the concerned authorities.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan issued a federal decree appointing His Highness Sheikh Zayed bin Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan as head of the National Information Office with the rank of minister.

The decree shall be published in the Official Gazette and shall come into force as of the date of its issuance.