His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, “may God protect him”, issued a federal decree appointing Ghanem Butti Khalifa Al Mazrouei as Director of the Office of the President of the State for Strategic Affairs at the Presidential Court, with the rank of Undersecretary, in addition to his work.

Ghanem Al Mazrouei is the Secretary General of the UAE National Competitiveness Council (NAFES), a programme that aims to prepare and qualify national expertise and competencies that constitute an added value in private sector institutions in the country. He will continue in his current position to enhance the role of the Council in achieving its goals.

It is noteworthy that His Highness the President of the State, may God protect him, issued a number of federal decrees last March, which included the establishment of the “President’s Office for Strategic Affairs” and the appointment of a head for the office, in addition to appointing a number of advisors.