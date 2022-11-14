Solo (WAM)

Yesterday, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, may God protect him, inaugurated the Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque in the city of Solo in the friendly Republic of Indonesia, accompanied by His Excellency Joko Widodo, President of Indonesia. His Highness, the Indonesian President and the audience performed a salutation prayer for the mosque.. Then His Highness signed President Joko Widodo on the plaque commemorating the inauguration that will be hung in the mosque’s niche.

The opening ceremony was attended by H.H. Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Presidential Court, H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, H.E. Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Tahnoun Al Nahyan, Special Affairs Adviser at the Presidential Court, and H.E. Suhail bin Muhammad Faraj Faris Al Mazrouei, Minister of Energy and Infrastructure, Dr. Hamdan Musallam Al Mazrouei, Chairman of the Emirates Red Crescent Board of Directors, and Dr. Omar Habtoor Al Darei, Executive Director of Islamic Affairs at the General Authority for Islamic Affairs and Endowments, Director General of the Emirates Council for Sharia Fatwas.. The opening was also attended by Abdullah Salem Al Dhaheri, UAE Ambassador to the Republic. Indonesian and members of the country’s embassy, ​​along with a number of ministers in the Indonesian government, officials, and hundreds of guests and invitees. The mosque is a replica of the Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque in Abu Dhabi with the addition of some traditional Indonesian designs and decorations and the use of local materials. The mosque accommodates 10,000 worshipers, and contains 56 domes and 4 minarets, along with 32 columns in the main prayer area.

In a speech on this occasion, His Excellency the Indonesian President expressed his deep thanks and appreciation for the presence of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and His Highness’ initiative to establish this mosque, which is an exceptional edifice in this city, with its connotations that express the depth of relations that unite the two countries and the common messages that They carry it to highlight the correct and tolerant image of the true religion and its human values ​​that encourage coexistence, brotherhood, cooperation and construction… expressing his pride in the special friendship relations that bring him together with His Highness and the close relations that unite the UAE, Indonesia and their two friendly peoples… We are proud that this edifice bears the name of a personality A global humanity whose virtues have earned the world’s respect, appreciation and love… In Indonesia, he has a special place, and we are pleased to perpetuate his memory and name with this religious beacon.”

The privacy of the Emirati-Indonesian relations

For his part, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, on this occasion, expressed his happiness and pride at the opening of the “Sheikh Zayed Mosque” in the city of Solo.. He said that the presence of a mosque in the name of Sheikh Zayed in Indonesia embodies the peculiarity of the relations that unite the two countries and the keenness to leave evidence to our grandchildren. On the depth of these relations… Sheikh Zayed, may God have mercy on him, was loving to Indonesia and its people, and he paid a historic visit to it in 1990.

His Highness also thanked and appreciated President Joko Widodo for his good feelings and expressive words against the UAE and the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, may God rest his soul. His Highness pointed out that the late Sheikh Zayed always called for solidarity and human interdependence among all the peoples of the world, especially the Islamic peoples. His Highness said that this mosque is an embodiment of the cooperation between the two countries in spreading the true message of Islam that calls for peace, construction and development. It is a gift that we offer to the people of the beautiful city of Solo and to the dear people of Indonesia.

He prayed to God Almighty to make this mosque in the scale of Sheikh Zayed’s good deeds.. and to guide Indonesia to further development and progress.. and to perpetuate love and good relations that bring prosperity and prosperity to our two peoples. Then everyone turned to God Almighty to make this work in the balance of the good deeds of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, “may God rest his soul” and bless His Highness the President of the State and preserve the Emirates and its people as a beacon of goodness and giving and a home for coexistence and human brotherhood and to perpetuate the close relations between the UAE And Indonesia for the good. After that, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and President Joko Widodo and the audience went to the outside courtyard of the mosque to plant sala, which is one of the symbolic national plants for the residents of Solo. At the end of the opening ceremony, commemorative group photos were taken of His Highness, the President of Indonesia, and the audience.