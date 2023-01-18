Today, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, hosted a consultative fraternal meeting with his brothers, leaders of brotherly countries, each of .. His Majesty Sultan Haitham bin Tariq, Sultan of Oman, His Majesty King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa, King of the Kingdom of Bahrain, and His Highness Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, Emir of the State of Qatar, His Majesty King Abdullah II Bin Al Hussein, King of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, and His Excellency Abdel Fattah El Sisi, President of the sisterly Arab Republic of Egypt.

The fraternal meeting, which the leaders held in the capital, Abu Dhabi, under the title “Prosperity and Stability in the Region,” aims to consolidate and deepen cooperation between their brotherly countries in all fields that serve development, prosperity and stability in the region, through more joint action, cooperation and regional integration.

During their meeting, the leaders discussed fraternal relations between their countries and various tracks of joint cooperation and coordination in all fields that serve the aspirations of their peoples for a future in which they will enjoy further development, progress and prosperity.

They also reviewed a number of regional and international issues and developments of common interest and the challenges the region is witnessing politically, security and economically, and the importance of coordinating positions and strengthening joint Arab action in dealing with these challenges in order to ensure building a more stable and prosperous future for all the peoples of the region.

The leaders affirmed the deep-rooted historical ties between their countries, in various fields, and their mutual keenness on communication, consultation and continuous coordination towards various transformations in the region and the world.

They also affirmed their common vision to enhance stability and prosperity in the region and their firm belief in the importance of communication for the sake of construction, development and prosperity. They stressed the importance of adhering to the rules of good neighborliness, respect for sovereignty and non-interference in internal affairs.

The leaders stressed that cooperation and building economic and development partnerships between their countries and at the Arab level in general is the main entry point for achieving development and creating a better future for peoples in light of a world turbulent with transformations in various fields.

