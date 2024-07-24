His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, “may God protect him”, honored the contributors to the programs and initiatives of the Community Contributions Authority “Together” from individuals and institutions during the year 2023.. This is in appreciation of their efforts and contributions to consolidating the values ​​of goodness, humanitarian giving and volunteer work, in addition to enhancing the culture of cohesion and community solidarity, which are values ​​rooted in the UAE society.

During the honoring ceremony held at Al Bahr Palace in Abu Dhabi, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, may God protect him, expressed his thanks and appreciation for the charitable efforts and initiatives provided by individuals and institutions, which embody the approach of giving and dedication that characterizes the UAE community and support the state’s vision towards enhancing the system of social integration and solidarity and its sustainability.

His Highness said that the values ​​of giving and human brotherhood are deeply rooted in the UAE community, as its members believe in their importance in strengthening the cohesion and solidarity of society and instilling them as an approach and culture rooted in the souls of present and future generations.

The ceremony was attended by His Highness Sheikh Khalid bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council, His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler’s Representative in Al Dhafra Region, His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Special Affairs, His Excellency Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Tahnoon Al Nahyan, Advisor for Special Affairs at the Presidential Court, His Excellency Dr. Mugheer Al Khaili, Chairman of the Department of Community Development – Abu Dhabi, His Excellency Salama Al Amimi, Director General of the Authority of Social Contributions “Ma’an”, and a number of officials and prominent contributors from individuals and institutions, in addition to representatives of many volunteer work associations.

Over the past year, the honorees, both individuals and institutions, have made financial and in-kind community contributions in support of social priorities and community development initiatives overseen by the Community Contributions Authority – Ma’an, as the government channel in Abu Dhabi concerned with receiving community contributions from the public and private sectors and civil society.

Since its establishment in 2019, Ma’an has directed community contributions worth AED 370.4 million to support social priority projects across various sectors, including healthcare, education, environment, infrastructure and the social sector, benefiting more than 800,000 people through supporting 153 community projects.

On this occasion, His Excellency Dr. Mugheer Al Khaili, Chairman of the Department of Community Development – Abu Dhabi, stressed that the wise leadership continues to support the social sector to advance the path of sustainable social development, and to continue to promote the role of all institutions to contribute to enhancing the quality of life, which consolidates Abu Dhabi’s position as a preferred destination for living, working and stability.

His Excellency added that the social sector in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi works to enhance the culture of participation, community contribution and social innovations, in order to achieve a decent life for all members of society through a set of various initiatives and programmes implemented by the department, entities and partners, and which contribute to consolidating the concepts of community cohesion.

For her part, Her Excellency Salama Al Ameemi, Director General of the Authority of Social Contributions – Ma’an, praised the great support and attention given by the wise leadership to the Authority’s initiatives and programmes, which aim to achieve the vision of a cooperative and inclusive society for all residents of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi.

Her Excellency said: “We will continue to work with partners from the public and private sectors and civil society to provide innovative and sustainable solutions to various approved social priorities and enhance community development in light of the great attention paid by the Abu Dhabi Government to encouraging innovation in various aspects of government work. The Authority works to activate community participation to enable support for solutions that address social priorities and achieve a sustainable positive impact.”

The Authority works in cooperation with its partners from the public and private sectors and voluntary work institutions to direct financial, in-kind or voluntary community contributions to support the initiatives and programmes it supervises to address the social priorities identified by the Department of Community Development – Abu Dhabi, and provides it with integrated solutions that support its efforts to enhance the lifestyle of individuals in the emirate’s community.

The Community Contributions Authority – Ma’an seeks to promote a culture of shared social responsibility and enable individuals and community institutions to choose projects that are consistent with their goals and values, thus allowing them to contribute to achieving Abu Dhabi’s vision of building a cooperative, cohesive and inclusive society.