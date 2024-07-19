His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, may God protect him, has awarded the Ambassador of the Republic of Poland, Jakub Kasper Slawik, the Order of Independence of the First Class, on the occasion of the end of his tenure as his country’s ambassador to the UAE. Minister of State for International Cooperation, Reem bint Ibrahim Al Hashimy, presented the medal to the ambassador during a meeting held at the headquarters of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. She stressed the UAE’s keenness to strengthen relations with the Republic of Poland in all fields.

She expressed her wishes for the Ambassador’s success in his work, praising his role during his tenure in strengthening relations between the UAE and the Republic of Poland.

For his part, the Ambassador expressed his deep thanks and appreciation to His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, may God protect him, praising the level of progress witnessed by bilateral relations between the two countries, and extended his sincere thanks to all parties in the country for the cooperation he found, which had a positive impact on the success of his mission as his country’s ambassador to the country.