His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, may God protect him, awarded His Excellency Jakub Kasper Slawik, Ambassador of the Republic of Poland, the Independence Medal of the First Class, on the occasion of the end of his term as his country’s ambassador to the UAE.

Her Excellency Reem bint Ibrahim Al Hashimy, Minister of State for International Cooperation, presented His Excellency with the medal during the meeting held at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, stressing the UAE’s keenness to strengthen relations with the Republic of Poland in all fields.

Her Excellency expressed her wishes for His Excellency the Ambassador’s success in his work, praising his role during his tenure in strengthening relations between the UAE and the Republic of Poland.

For his part, His Excellency the Ambassador expressed his deep thanks and appreciation to His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, “may God protect him,” praising the level of progress witnessed by bilateral relations between the two countries, and extending his sincere thanks to all parties in the country for the cooperation he found, which had a positive impact on the success of his mission as his country’s ambassador to the country.