His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, may God protect him, awarded Kariuki Migwe, Ambassador of the Republic of Kenya, the Independence Medal of the First Class on the occasion of the end of his tenure as his country’s ambassador to the UAE, in appreciation of the efforts he made during his tenure, which contributed to developing and strengthening relations between the two friendly countries in various fields.

Dr. Salem Al Naqbi, UAE Ambassador to the Republic of Kenya and Permanent Representative to the United Nations Environment Programme and UN-Habitat, presented Ambassador Migwe with the medal during the meeting held at the UAE Embassy in Nairobi, stressing the UAE’s keenness to strengthen relations with the Republic of Kenya in all fields.

Al Naqbi expressed his wishes for Ambassador Migwe to succeed in his work, praising his role during his tenure in strengthening the distinguished relations between the UAE and the Republic of Kenya.

For his part, Ambassador Migwe expressed his deep thanks and appreciation to His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, “may God protect him”, praising the level of progress witnessed by the relations between the two countries. He extended his thanks to all parties for the cooperation he found, which had a positive impact on the success of his mission in the country.