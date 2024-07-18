His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, may God protect him, awarded the President of the friendly Republic of Indonesia, Joko Widodo, the “Zayed Order”, in appreciation of his efforts in strengthening the close relations between the two countries and the prosperity of their joint cooperation at various levels during the past period. The award ceremony – which is the highest medal granted by the UAE to heads of state, kings and leaders – took place at Qasr Al Watan in Abu Dhabi.

His Highness the President of the State said, “Awarding our friend, His Excellency Joko Widodo (the Zayed Medal) is an expression of our personal appreciation for His Excellency, and the commendable efforts he has made to advance UAE-Indonesia relations at various levels.” His Highness expressed his wishes for the Indonesian President and his people for continued progress and prosperity.

For his part, President Joko Widodo expressed his appreciation to His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and his pride in the medal, which indicates the distinguished relations between the two countries, in addition to the fact that it bears the name of the founder, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, may God bless his soul, an inspiring global figure with his legacy of immortal human values.

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan also awarded the “Order of the Union” to Luhut Binsar Pandjaitan, Coordinating Minister for Maritime Affairs and Investment of the Republic of Indonesia, in appreciation of his sincere efforts in strengthening the strategic relations between the UAE and Indonesia.

Luhut Binsar Pandjaitan expressed his thanks to His Highness for this kind initiative and the appreciation he received, wishing the relations between the two countries further development in the coming period.