His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE and CEO of the Abu Dhabi Investment Council, granted Issa Mohamed Ghanem Al Suwaidi the “Independence Medal” of the first class, on the recommendation of His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs In appreciation of his efforts and contributions to the service of the country during his assumption of his various responsibilities and tasks.

His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan handed the medal during a ceremony held at Qasr Al Watan yesterday.

During the event, His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan praised the great efforts made by Issa Al Suwaidi in the many business stations and responsibilities he assumed during his career, which was characterized by continuous giving, sincerity and perseverance over more than 40 years.

His Highness said: “We are proud of the ambitious national personalities who contribute to achieving outstanding achievements and leave outstanding imprints in the service of our society, our dear country, its development path, its renaissance and progress.”

His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan stressed that the approach of the UAE under its leadership is solid and authentic in honoring its loyal sons and appreciating their giving and their great works in various fields and fields.

For his part, Issa Mohammed Ghanem Al-Suwaidi expressed his thanks and appreciation to His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, for this appreciation and honor, noting that it is a “gracious gesture from our leadership, which is the culmination of the giving and efforts being made for the progress and progress of the country.”

He also expressed his thanks to His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, for his directives, tireless efforts and direct follow-up in order to provide a suitable work environment for creativity and excellence and to continue achieving qualitative achievements.

Al Suwaidi is currently the CEO of the Abu Dhabi Investment Council, a member of the Board of Directors of the Emirates Investment Authority, and previously held several prominent positions.

