Abu Dhabi (WAM)

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, may God protect him, received the Iraqi engineer Sinan Al-Awsi residing in the UAE.

His Highness, the President of the State, during the meeting that took place in Qasr Al Bahr, praised Al Aussi’s kind initiative towards his community, as he took a personal initiative to plant trees and take care of them in one of the streets of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, as an expression of his love and responsibility towards society and to encourage the sustainability of resources.

His Highness said, “We appreciate such benevolent initiatives that deserve praise and honor,” indicating that everyone who resides on the land of the Emirates is a partner in its development process.

For his part, Al-Awsi expressed his great happiness at meeting His Highness the President of the State and his thanks and appreciation for His Highness’s interest in encouraging personal community initiatives that enhance the culture of resource conservation and sustainability and the spirit of responsibility towards society.