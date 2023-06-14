His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, received the Iraqi engineer, Sinan Al-Awsi, residing in the UAE.

During the meeting, which took place in Qasr Al Bahr, His Highness the President of the State praised Al Awsi’s kind initiative towards his community, as he took a personal initiative to plant trees and take care of them in one of the streets of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, as an expression of his love and responsibility towards society, and to encourage the sustainability of resources.

His Highness said, “We appreciate such benevolent initiatives that deserve praise and honor,” noting that “everyone who resides on the land of the Emirates is a partner in its development process.”

For his part, Al-Awsi expressed his great happiness at meeting His Highness the President of the State, and his thanks and appreciation for His Highness’s interest in encouraging personal community initiatives that enhance the culture of preserving and sustaining resources, and the spirit of responsibility towards society.