His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, may God protect him, yesterday received the Secretary of Interior of the Republic of the Philippines, Benjamin Abalos.

During the meeting, which took place at Al Bahr Palace in Abu Dhabi, the Minister conveyed to His Highness the greetings of the President of the Republic of the Philippines, Ferdinand Marcos Jr., and his wishes for continued prosperity for the UAE and further progress for UAE-Philippine relations. His Highness conveyed his greetings to the Philippine President and his wishes for further development for his country and friendly people.

During the meeting, the two sides discussed cooperation relations between the two countries and the possibilities of developing them to serve their mutual interests.

The meeting was attended by HH Sheikh Hazza bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Ruler of Abu Dhabi, HH Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler’s Representative in Al Dhafra Region, HH Sheikh Surour bin Mohammed Al Nahyan, HH Sheikh Nahyan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Board of Trustees of Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan Charitable and Humanitarian Foundation, Lt. General HH Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior, HH Sheikh Hamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and HH Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chief of the Presidential Court for Special Affairs.

On the other hand, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, may God protect him, yesterday, during a phone call, congratulated the President of the sisterly People’s Democratic Republic of Algeria, Abdelmadjid Tebboune, on the occasion of his re-election for a new presidential term. During the call, His Highness expressed his wishes for the Algerian President to succeed in his duties during the coming period, to achieve the aspirations of his brotherly people for progress and prosperity. Abdelmadjid Tebboune expressed his thanks and appreciation to His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan for his congratulations, wishing the UAE continued progress and prosperity.