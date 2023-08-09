His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, received the National Security Adviser of the United States of America, Jake Sullivan.

His Highness and the US National Security Adviser discussed – during the meeting, which took place at Al Shati Palace in Abu Dhabi – the strategic relations between the UAE and the United States, and ways to enhance their partnership in various aspects that serve their common interests.

The meeting also dealt with a number of regional and international issues and files of common concern, foremost of which are developments in the Middle East region, and joint action to support peace and consolidate stability in it for the benefit of all its peoples and countries.

The meeting was attended by His Highness Sheikh Khalid bin Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, His Highness Sheikh Tahnoun bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Ruler of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, His Highness Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs, and His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan. Ali bin Hammad Al Shamsi, Minister of Investment, Mohammed Hassan Al Suwaidi, Chairman of the National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority, Ali Saeed Al Neyadi, and the State Ambassador To the United States of America, Youssef Al-Otaiba, and the country’s permanent representative to the United Nations, Ambassador Lana Nusseibeh.