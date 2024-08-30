His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, may God protect him, discussed with the President of the European Council, Charles Michel, various aspects of relations between the UAE and the European Union and its member states, and ways to develop and expand their horizons at all levels, in a way that enhances common interests and brings goodness and development to both sides.

This came during His Highness the President of the State’s reception of Charles Michel at Al Shati Palace yesterday, where His Highness welcomed him, stressing the depth of relations between the UAE and the European Union, and the keenness to strengthen them, in a way that supports their mutual interests and serves peace and development at the regional and global levels.

The meeting touched on the GCC-EU summit, scheduled to be held in Brussels next October, and the importance of this summit in pushing forward relations between the two sides, especially in the economic and development fields, and laying the foundations for further qualitative development in the course of these relations in the coming years.

His Highness and the President of the European Council also reviewed a number of regional and international issues of common interest, most notably the developments in the Middle East, stressing in this context the importance of reaching an agreement on an urgent ceasefire in the Gaza Strip, which would allow for the provision of sufficient humanitarian support to the residents of the Strip and alleviate their suffering, in addition to the need to work to reduce tension in the West Bank and push towards a path to permanent and stable peace based on the two-state solution.

The two sides stressed the seriousness of the escalation of tensions in the region, and the importance of international action to contain them and prevent the expansion of the conflict, which would threaten regional security and stability.

During the meeting, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan affirmed the UAE’s support for all efforts aimed at putting an end to the war in the Gaza Strip, enhancing the causes of stability and peace in the region, and its keenness to cooperate with the European Union and other parties concerned to enhance the response to the deteriorating humanitarian conditions in the Gaza Strip, and support the causes of regional stability.

For his part, Charles Michel expressed his happiness at meeting His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, praising the UAE’s supportive stances towards joint Gulf-European action, its influential humanitarian role in the Gaza Strip, and its stances in the interest of stability and peace in the Middle East region, stressing the European Union’s keenness to enhance cooperation and coordination with the UAE on various common issues.

The meeting was attended by His Highness Sheikh Khalid bin Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, His Highness Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chief of the Presidential Court for Special Affairs, Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Tahnoun Al Nahyan, Advisor for Special Affairs at the Presidential Court, Minister of State for International Cooperation, Reem bint Ibrahim Al Hashemy, and a number of sheikhs and officials.

It was also attended by a number of European Union officials.