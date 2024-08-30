His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, “may God protect him”, has directed the provision of $5 million to support the emergency vaccination campaign against polio in Gaza after the first case of the virus was recorded in the Strip. This is part of the continuous efforts made by the UAE to provide relief to the brotherly Palestinian people, especially children, in response to the difficult humanitarian conditions they are going through.

The campaign, which is being implemented in cooperation with the World Health Organization, UNICEF and UNRWA, will provide two doses of polio vaccine to more than 640,000 children in Gaza under the age of 10, to stop the spread of the virus and prevent the outbreak of the disease in the Strip.

The campaign will start on Sunday, September 1, and will be implemented gradually, starting in central Gaza and moving to southern and northern Gaza. Each phase will last for three days during the humanitarian pauses in each area, allowing families and children to access health facilities, and community health teams to reach children.

Some 1.26 million doses of polio vaccine have arrived in Gaza in preparation for the campaign, with another 400,000 doses due to arrive in the coming days. More than 2,100 health workers, including mobile health teams, will participate in both phases of the campaign.

To prevent the spread of the disease, it will be necessary to vaccinate at least 90 percent of children during each phase of the campaign. The risk of disease and epidemics is increasing in light of the severe overcrowding and displacement of Gazans, and the severe damage to health systems and water and sanitation networks in various areas of Gaza.

Planning for the campaign began after polio was detected in Gaza last July. On August 23, the World Health Organization confirmed that at least one child in Gaza had been paralyzed by type 2 poliovirus, the first such case in the territory in 25 years.

Under the directives of His Highness the President of the State, the UAE continues its humanitarian efforts to support our brothers in Gaza, providing more than 40,000 tons of urgent supplies, including food, medical supplies and shelter materials.

The UAE has set up a field hospital in southern Gaza, along with a floating hospital in the Egyptian port of El Arish, which has provided medical care to more than 27,000 wounded Palestinians.

His Highness also directed the treatment of a thousand injured Palestinian children and a thousand cancer patients in state hospitals.

As part of its efforts to ensure water and food security, the UAE has established six desalination plants in the Egyptian city of Rafah, within the framework of the “Gallant Knight 3” initiative, with a total capacity of 1.6 million gallons per day, benefiting more than 600,000 people in Gaza, with a total of 130 million gallons to date.