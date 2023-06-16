His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, may God protect him, directed to provide an amount of 7.3 million dirhams in support of the Palestinian municipality of Hebron, within the framework of the humanitarian efforts made by the UAE to support the brotherly Palestinian people.

The Department of Municipalities and Transport – Abu Dhabi is implementing the initiative in cooperation with the Emirati-Palestinian Friendship Club.

The Department of Municipalities and Transport held a meeting to discuss the mechanism for implementing the initiative and providing support, which was attended by His Excellency Muhammad Ali Al-Shurafa, Head of the Department of Municipalities and Transport – Abu Dhabi, and the Palestinian delegation, which included His Excellency Tayseer Abu Sneineh, Mayor of Hebron, Ammar Al-Kurd, President of the Emirati-Palestinian Friendship Club, and a number of Palestinian officials. During the meeting, the two sides discussed enhancing prospects for joint cooperation in the field of municipal work.

His Excellency Muhammad Ali Al-Shurafa welcomed the brotherly Palestinian delegation, affirming the UAE’s interest in supporting the Palestinian people and contributing to the development of the city of Hebron, indicating that the support for the brothers in Palestine stems from the state’s firm stances in supporting the brothers and providing them with various forms of support.