Based on the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, may God protect him, the Presidential Office announced the holding of absentee prayers for the soul of the late Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, tomorrow after the noon prayer in all mosques in the country.
Follow our latest local and sports news and the latest political and economic developments via Google news
#President #State #directs #perform #absentee #prayers #Nawaf #AlAhmad #AlJaber #AlSabah
Leave a Reply