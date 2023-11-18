His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, may God protect him, directed to host 1,000 Palestinians suffering from cancer from the Gaza Strip, from different age groups, to receive treatments and all types of health care they need in state hospitals, as an embodiment of the UAE’s humanitarian approach. Firm in standing by our brothers and extending a helping hand to them in various circumstances.

This initiative comes as part of the continuous efforts undertaken by the UAE at various levels to provide relief to the brotherly Palestinian people, and to enhance the response to the deteriorating humanitarian conditions taking place in the Strip.

His Highness the President of the State had recently directed to host 1,000 Palestinian children, also accompanied by their families, from the Gaza Strip, to provide all types of medical and health care they need in hospitals in the UAE until they recover and return. His Highness also ordered the establishment of an integrated field hospital within the Gaza Strip. Gaza, as part of Operation “Gallant Knight 3”, to meet the humanitarian needs of those affected in the Strip.

In addition, the first plane arrived yesterday, carrying 15 children and their families, as part of the initiative of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, may God protect him, to treat 1,000 Palestinian children and their families from the Gaza Strip in hospitals in the UAE. The plane coming from Al-Arish Airport in the Arab Republic of Egypt landed at Abu Dhabi Airport, carrying on board children who are in dire need of medical assistance, who are suffering from severe injuries and burns, and cancer patients who need urgent treatment.

Assistant Minister of Foreign Affairs for Health Affairs, Maha Barakat, confirmed that all medical and health teams and hospitals in the country are fully prepared to receive the rest of the children and their families, provide comprehensive and integrated care for their treatment, and provide the best specialized services, in accordance with international standards, until they recover and return.

She added: “Since the beginning of the crisis, the UAE has been quick to provide aid and urgent humanitarian supplies to the Gaza Strip. In this regard, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, may God protect him, directed the provision of aid in the amount of $20 million. His Highness also directed the establishment of… An integrated field hospital inside the Gaza Strip, as part of Operation (The Gallant Knight 3).”

She pointed out that, as part of supporting relief efforts in the Gaza Strip, the UAE sent 51 planes carrying 1,400 tons of food and health aid and shelter materials, in coordination with international organizations, such as the World Food Programme.

These initiatives embody the UAE’s approach and its historical commitment to supporting the Palestinian people and alleviating the severity of the humanitarian crisis they face, especially the most vulnerable groups, especially children, who constitute about half of the Gaza Strip’s population (more than a million children), which comes within the framework of the UAE’s positions. Firm brotherhood towards our Palestinian brothers.

