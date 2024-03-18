His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the President of the State, may God protect him, directed a monthly financial bonus of 50 percent of the basic salary to all workers in mosques, including imams and muezzins at the state level, affiliated with the General Authority for Islamic Affairs and Endowments.

The head of the General Authority for Islamic Affairs and Endowments, Dr. Omar Habtoor Al-Darai, said that this bonus, which came with the follow-up and support of His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President of the State, Deputy Prime Minister and Head of the Presidential Office, will be disbursed automatically with the monthly salary.

He added that this initiative comes as an appreciation from His Highness the President of the State, may God protect him, to the imams of the mosques and the muezzins who serve the houses of God Almighty and are keen to provide an atmosphere of worship and reassurance for mosque patrons in accordance with the highest comprehensive quality standards.

Al-Darai expressed his thanks and appreciation to His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan for their interest and care for workers in the Houses of God and their support for the General Authority for Islamic Affairs and Endowments to carry out its religious tasks and duties and its community mission.