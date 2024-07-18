His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, may God protect him, declared July 18 a national occasion called “Union Pledge Day”, celebrating the history of our country and the blessed steps towards establishing the Union.

His Highness said via his official account on the “X” platform: “On this day in 1971, the founding father and his brothers, the rulers, signed the Union Document and the UAE Constitution, and announced the name of our country; the United Arab Emirates, in preparation for the union on December 2. A historic day on which they laid the covenant of the union and its foundations.”

His Highness added: “Today, we declare July 18 a national occasion called ‘Union Pledge Day’, in which we celebrate the history of our country and the blessed steps towards establishing the union.”