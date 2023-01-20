His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, declared 2023 the “Year of Sustainability” in the United Arab Emirates.

The “Year of Sustainability”, which was launched under the slogan “Today for Tomorrow” – through its various initiatives, events and activities – aims to shed light on the UAE’s rich heritage in the field of sustainable practices, since the era of the founder, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, “may God rest his soul.” .. In addition to spreading awareness about environmental sustainability issues, encouraging community participation in achieving sustainable development, and supporting national strategies in this field towards building a more prosperous and prosperous future.

The year also aims to highlight the efforts made by the United Arab Emirates in promoting international collective action to address the challenges of sustainability and its role in searching for innovative solutions that benefit everyone on the international scene, especially in the fields of energy, climate change and others.

The “Year of Sustainability” initiatives are supervised by His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Presidential Court, and Her Highness Sheikha Maryam bint Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

On this occasion, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan stressed that sustainability has been a fundamental issue in the UAE society since ancient times. His Highness pointed out that the UAE has provided, since its establishment, a distinguished model in the field of preserving the environment and preserving resources. The late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, may God rest his soul in peace, is a global leader and pioneer in the field of environmental and climate action, leaving remarkable imprints in this field, and today we are following his path.

His Highness the President added, “The slogan chosen for the year of sustainability, ‘Today for Tomorrow’, embodies the UAE’s approach, goals and vision in the field of sustainability and its responsibility in facing challenges; Through our work, efforts, and initiatives today, we will create a better tomorrow for ourselves, our children, and our grandchildren, to leave a positive legacy for future generations, as our fathers and grandfathers left us.”

His Highness stressed that what gives the “Year of Sustainability” a special importance is that it is a year in which the UAE hosts the largest international event in the field of climate action, which is the Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change “COP 28”, where we are working to make it a milestone in the world’s march towards addressing to the danger of climate change.. His Highness called on members of society and its institutions to interact positively with the initiatives and activities of the “Year of Sustainability” to achieve the desired goals.

It is noteworthy that the “Year of Sustainability” embodies the rich record of the United Arab Emirates in preserving sustainability through its inspiring initiatives, efforts and strategies in this field, foremost of which is the “strategic initiative to achieve climate neutrality 2050”, which affirms the country’s commitment to promoting environmental protection and economic progress, and consolidating the country’s position as a global destination. Ideal for living, working and creating thriving communities.

The announcement of the “Year of Sustainability” comes at the conclusion of the Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week 2023 activities, with the participation of a large number of state leaders and officials concerned with the issue of sustainability, which confirms the UAE’s pivotal role in enhancing international awareness of this issue and the associated challenges and priorities.. In addition to the above The role of the UAE in promoting work in the field of clean energy and building effective partnerships in this field benefits the whole world, foremost of which is the strategic partnership with the United States of America to invest 100 billion dollars in implementing clean energy projects in the UAE, the United States and various countries of the world.