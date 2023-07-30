His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, accepted condolences, for the third day, on the death of Sheikh Saeed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, may God have mercy on him, from the delegations of brotherly and friendly countries, sheikhs and senior officials in the country.

His Highness accepted condolences from each of the Prime Minister of the sisterly State of Kuwait, His Highness Sheikh Ahmed Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, representing His Highness the Emir of Kuwait, the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defense of Kuwait Sheikh Ahmed Fahd Al-Ahmad, the accompanying delegation, and the Minister of Defense of the sisterly Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, His Highness His Royal Highness Prince Khaled bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, the accompanying delegation, the President of the brotherly Kurdistan region of Iraq, Nechirvan Barzani, and the Minister of Islamic Affairs, Dah Weld Sidi Weld Amar Talib, the envoy of the President of the brotherly Islamic Republic of Mauritania.

Condolences were also extended to His Highness by the Prime Minister of the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia, Dr. Abiy Ahmed, the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates in Kosovo, Donica Gervala, and the Army Commander in the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, Lieutenant General Asim Munir.

Everyone expressed their sincere condolences and sympathy to His Highness, the President of the State, and the honorable generals of the Al Nahyan family, in the late Sheikh Saeed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, calling on God Almighty to shower him with the abundance of His mercy and pleasure, and to inspire his family and relatives with beautiful patience and solace in their affliction.

Condolences are also accepted by His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Presidential Court, His Highness Sheikh Khalid bin Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, and His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler’s Representative in Al Dhafra Region. His Highness Sheikh Tahnoun bin Mohammed Al Nahyan, Ruler’s Representative in Al Ain Region, His Highness Sheikh Suroor bin Mohammed Al Nahyan, His Highness Sheikh Hazza bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Ruler of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, and His Highness Sheikh Nahyan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Zayed Bin Foundation Sultan Al Nahyan for Charitable and Humanitarian Works, Lt. General HH Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior, HH Sheikh Falah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, HH Sheikh Hamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, HH Sheikh Diab bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and HH Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs, His Highness Sheikh Omar bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Zayed Bin Sultan Al Nahyan Foundation for Charitable and Humanitarian Works, and His Highness Sheikh Khalid bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Zayed Higher Organization for People of Determination, and His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Khalifa Al Nahyan, Advisor to His Highness the President of the State, His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Tahnoon Al Nahyan, Special Affairs Adviser at the Presidential Court, Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence, and a number from the elders.

In addition, His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President and Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Presidential Court, yesterday received a phone call from the Prime Minister of the sister Republic of Yemen, Dr. Maeen Abdulmalik, during which he expressed his sincere condolences and sympathy for the death of Sheikh Saeed bin Zayed. Al Nahyan, may God have mercy on him.

He also offered condolences and sympathy to all the honorable Al Nahyan family in this affliction, asking the Almighty God to bless the deceased with the abundance of his mercy and pleasure, and to dwell him in his spacious gardens, and to inspire his family and relatives with beautiful patience and solace.

The Yemeni Prime Minister also conveyed, during the call, to His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, the condolences of the President of the Presidential Leadership Council in Yemen, Dr. Rashad Muhammad Al-Alimi, and his condolences to the entire Al Nahyan family on the death of their deceased Sheikh Saeed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

For his part, His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan expressed his sincere thanks and appreciation for the sincere fraternal feelings he showed, which express the depth of the relations between the two brotherly countries, wishing Yemen and its brotherly people safety from all evil.

Yesterday, His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan received a phone call from the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of the friendly Republic of Turkmenistan, Rashid Meredov, during which he offered his condolences and sympathy for the death of Sheikh Saeed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, may God have mercy on him.

During the call, Meredov conveyed the condolences of the President of Turkmenistan, Sardar Berdymukhamedov, and his sympathy to His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, and the honorable generals of the Al Nahyan family for the loss of the homeland, Sheikh Saeed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, calling on the Almighty God to bless him with the mercy and pleasure of him. And dwell him in his spacious gardens, and may his family and his family inspire patience and solace.

For his part, His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan expressed his deep thanks to the Deputy Prime Minister of Turkmenistan, appreciating the sincere feelings he expressed in this affliction, and sincere wishes to the UAE and its people that express the strength of relations between the two countries and their two friendly peoples, wishing continued goodness and safety for Turkmenistan and its people. from all harm.

