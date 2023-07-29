His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, “may God protect him”, accepted condolences for the third day on the death of Sheikh Saeed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, “may God have mercy on him,” from the delegations of brotherly and friendly countries, sheikhs and senior officials in the country.

His Highness accepted condolences from each of His Highness Sheikh Ahmed Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, Prime Minister of the sisterly State of Kuwait, representing His Highness the Emir of Kuwait, His Excellency Sheikh Ahmed Fahd Al-Ahmad, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defense of Kuwait and the accompanying delegation, and His Royal Highness Prince Khalid bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Minister of Defense of the brotherly Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the accompanying delegation, His Excellency Nechirvan Barzani, President of the brotherly Kurdistan Region of Iraq, and His Excellency Dah Walad Sidi Walad Amar Talib, Minister of Islamic Affairs and envoy of the President of the brotherly Islamic Republic of Mauritania.

Condolences were also offered to His Highness by His Excellency Dr. Abiy Ahmed, Prime Minister of the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia, His Excellency Donica Gervala, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates of Kosovo, and Lieutenant General Asim Munir, Commander of the Army in the Islamic Republic of Pakistan.

Everyone expressed their sincere condolences and sympathy to His Highness the President of the State and the honorable generals of the Al Nahyan family in the late Sheikh Saeed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, praying to God Almighty to shower him with the abundance of His mercy and pleasure and to inspire his family and relatives with beautiful patience and solace in their affliction.

Condolences are also accepted by His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Presidential Court, His Highness Sheikh Khalid bin Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, representative of the ruler in the Al Dhafra region, and His Highness Sheikh Tahnoon bin Mohammed Al Nahyan, representative of the ruler in the Al Ain region, His Highness Sheikh Suroor bin Mohammed Al Nahyan, His Highness Sheikh Hazaa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Ruler of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, and His Highness Sheikh Nahyan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Zayed Bin Sultan Al Nahyan Charitable and Humanitarian Foundation Lieutenant General His Highness Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior, His Highness Sheikh Falah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, His Highness Sheikh Hamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, His Highness Sheikh Diab bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and His Highness Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs, His Highness Sheikh Omar bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Zayed Bin Sultan Al Nahyan Foundation for Charitable and Humanitarian Works, His Highness Sheikh Khalid bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Zayed Higher Organization for People of Determination, and His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Khalifa Al Nahyan, Advisor to His Highness the President of the State His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, His Excellency Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Tahnoon Al Nahyan, Special Affairs Advisor at the Presidential Court, His Excellency Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence, and a number of sheikhs.