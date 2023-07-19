His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, congratulated the people of the Emirates and Muslims around the world on the occasion of the new Hijri year.

His Highness said in a tweet on his official account on “Twitter”: “I congratulate the people of the Emirates and Muslims around the world on the occasion of the new Hijri year, and I pray to God Almighty on this blessed occasion that it be a year of goodness and peace in our country, our region and the world.”