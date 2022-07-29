His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, congratulated the people of the Emirates and the Islamic people today, through his official account on “Twitter”, saying: “I congratulate the people of the Emirates and all Islamic peoples on the occasion of the new Hijri year… praying to God Almighty to make it a year of peace, development and stability in our country and the world.” gather…”

His Highness stressed the importance of reflecting on the values ​​of the blessed prophetic migration, saying: “The values ​​of the blessed prophetic migration always need to be contemplated and inspired by their meanings for the sake of a world of goodness, cooperation and love.”

