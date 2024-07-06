His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, may God protect him, congratulated the people of the Emirates and all Islamic peoples on the occasion of the new Hijri year, praying to God Almighty to make it a year of goodness, blessings and peace in our country, the region and the world as a whole..

