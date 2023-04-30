His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, “may God protect him”, congratulated, during a phone call today, His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah, on the victory of the Sharjah Football Club team in the “Cup of His Highness the President of the State” championship. For the tenth time in the team’s history, which was held at the “Mohammed Bin Zayed Stadium” in Abu Dhabi.

His Highness also congratulated all the players, the technical and administrative staff, and the club’s fans and fans, wishing the team more achievements and championships.

His Highness appreciated the support and attention that His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi attaches to sports and athletes.

For his part, His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi expressed his thanks and appreciation to His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan for congratulating him, praising the support given by His Highness the President of the State to the sports sector at various levels and his sponsorship of his sons athletes in all kinds of sports and his keenness to follow them and continue their excellence. .