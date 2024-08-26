His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, may God protect him, congratulated students, teachers, parents and all workers in the education sector on the occasion of the start of the new school year, wishing everyone success.

His Highness said via his official account on the “X” platform: “I congratulate my sons and daughters, students, teachers, parents and all those working in the education sector on the occasion of the start of the new school year, wishing everyone success.”

His Highness added: “Education is a cornerstone of our country’s development journey, and an integrated and advanced system based on cooperation between the family and the school, combining knowledge, ethics and education, and making use of technology and artificial intelligence with awareness and responsibility.”