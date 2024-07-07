His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, may God protect him, yesterday, during a phone call, congratulated Keir Starmer on his assumption of the position of Prime Minister of the United Kingdom.

His Highness expressed his wishes for him success in leading his country towards further prosperity, and working together during the coming period to strengthen the historical and strategic relations between the two countries, and expand the horizons of their cooperation to broader areas, in order to achieve the common interests of the two countries and their peoples.

For his part, the British Prime Minister thanked His Highness the President of the State for his congratulations, expressing his appreciation for His Highness’s good feelings towards Britain and its people.

He stressed his keenness to strengthen his country’s relations and joint bilateral work with the UAE in various fields, especially economic, investment and other vital aspects.