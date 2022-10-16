Today, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, may God protect him, made a phone call with His Excellency Recep Tayyip Erdogan, President of the friendly Republic of Turkey, in which he expressed his sincere condolences and sympathy to His Excellency and the friendly Turkish people for the victims of the explosion that occurred in a mine in the northern Barten state of the country. It resulted in the killing and wounding of dozens of people.. He prayed to God Almighty to protect Turkey and its people from all evil, wishing a speedy recovery to the injured and patience and solace to the families of the victims.
His Highness also affirmed during the phone call the UAE’s solidarity with Turkey following this tragic incident.
For his part, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan thanked His Highness the President for the good feelings he showed towards Turkey and its people, asking God Almighty to protect the UAE from all harm, noting the close relations between the two countries and their friendly peoples.
