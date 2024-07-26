The President of the State bids farewell to the King of Bahrain at the end of his visit to the Emirates

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, may God protect him, bid farewell to his brother, His Majesty King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa, King of the sisterly Kingdom of Bahrain, as he left the country at the end of his visit to the UAE.

His Majesty was seen off at the Presidential Airport in Abu Dhabi by Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Tahnoon Al Nahyan, Special Affairs Advisor at the Presidential Court, and a number of senior officials.