His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State and Minister of State for Defense Affairs, awarded Mohammed bin Ahmed Al Bowardi, the “Medal of the Union”; In honor of him and appreciation for his giving and sincere efforts in serving the country, during a journey that spanned about 42 years of work, during which he assumed many different responsibilities and tasks.

His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Presidential Court, handed over the medal to Mohammed Ahmed Al Bowardi, during a ceremony held in the “Palace of the Nation”, in the presence of a number of ministers and officials.

His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan affirmed that the awarding of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, to Mohammed Ahmed Al Bowardi, the President of the State, embodies the vision of the wise leadership and its keenness to honor the loyal sons of the country, the people with competencies and distinguished efforts in serving the country and contributing to its development and progress. in various job positions.

His Highness praised the efforts made by Al Bawardi in implementing the vision of the rational leadership of the UAE in all fields, his dedication to serving the country and citizens, his sincerity in work and his eagerness to excel in all the higher jobs and responsibilities he assumed, wishing him success in his various future tasks and responsibilities.

In turn, Muhammad Ahmed Al-Bawardi expressed his sincere thanks to His Highness, the President of the State, for honoring him with the “Medal of the Union”, praising the leadership’s efforts in serving the country and working on its development and prosperity, stressing that His Highness’s directives establish the value of giving and hard work for the elevation of the country and its leadership.

He also thanked His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan for his great contributions to the development of the country and the service of the citizen, expressing his pride in obtaining the “Medal of the Union” for what it symbolizes of the values ​​of loyalty, belonging and giving to serve the country, and the implementation of the state’s vision in achieving its leadership, protecting its interests and promoting Its goals are in all fields of sovereignty and development.