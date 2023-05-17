His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, “may God protect him”, awarded His Excellency Mohammed bin Ahmed Al Bowardi, Minister of State for Defense Affairs, with the “Medal of the Union”; In honor of him and appreciation for his giving and sincere efforts in serving the country, during a career that spanned about 42 years of work, during which he assumed many different responsibilities and tasks.

His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Presidential Court, handed over the medal to His Excellency Mohammed Ahmed Al Bowardi, during a ceremony held at the “Palace of the Nation”, in the presence of a number of ministers and officials.

His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan affirmed that the granting of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, “may God protect him,” the “Medal of the Union” to His Excellency Mohammed Ahmed Al Bowardi, embodies the vision of the wise leadership and its keenness to honor the loyal sons of the country, the competencies and the distinguished efforts in serving homeland and contribute to its development and advancement, in various job positions.

His Highness praised the efforts made by His Excellency in implementing the vision of the wise leadership of the UAE in all fields, his dedication to serving the country and citizens, his sincerity in work and his keenness to excel in all positions and higher responsibilities that he assumed, wishing him success in his various future tasks and responsibilities.

In turn, His Excellency Muhammad Ahmed Al Bawardi expressed his sincere thanks to His Highness the President of the State, “may God protect him”, for honoring him with the “Union Medal”, praising the leadership’s efforts in serving the country and working on its development and prosperity, stressing that His Highness’s directives establish the value of giving and hard work for the sake of the nation’s elevation. And his leadership.

His Excellency also thanked His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan for his great contributions to the development of the country and the service of the citizen, expressing his pride in obtaining the “Medal of the Union” for what it symbolizes of the values ​​of loyalty, belonging and giving to serve the country, and implement the state’s vision in achieving its leadership, protecting its interests and promoting Its goals are in all fields of sovereignty and development.