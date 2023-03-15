His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, attended the reception held by His Highness Sheikh Suroor bin Mohammed Al Nahyan in Abu Dhabi on the occasion of the wedding of his son, Sheikh Zayed, to the daughter of Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamdan bin Hamdan Al Nahyan.

The reception was also attended by His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, representative of the ruler in Al Dhafra region, His Highness Sheikh Tahnoon bin Mohammed Al Nahyan, representative of the ruler in Al Ain region, His Highness Sheikh Saif bin Mohammed Al Nahyan, and His Highness Sheikh Hazaa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Executive Council of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi. Abu Dhabi, His Highness Sheikh Nahyan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Zayed Bin Sultan Al Nahyan Charitable and Humanitarian Foundation, His Highness Sheikh Tahnoun bin Zayed Al Nahyan, National Security Adviser, His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Presidential Court, and His Highness Sheikh Khalid bin Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, member of the Executive Council and head of the Abu Dhabi Executive Office, His Highness Sheikh Diab bin Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, member of the Executive Council of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and a number of sheikhs and officials.