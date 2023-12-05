His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, may God protect him, arrived in Doha at the head of the UAE delegation to participate in the 44th session of the Supreme Council of the Gulf Cooperation Council, which begins its work today in the sisterly State of Qatar. His Highness Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, Emir of the State of Qatar, was at the forefront of welcoming His Highness and the accompanying delegation upon its arrival at Hamad International Airport.

His Highness the Emir of Qatar welcomed his brother, His Highness the President of the State – during a short break in the VIP hall – and they exchanged friendly fraternal conversations.

His Highness the President of the State is accompanied by an official delegation that includes: His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President of the State, Deputy Prime Minister and Head of the Presidential Office, His Highness Sheikh Tahnoun bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Ruler of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, and His Highness Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan. Minister of Foreign Affairs, His Highness Sheikh Theyab bin Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Head of the Office of Development Affairs and Families of Martyrs in the Presidential Office, His Excellency Ali bin Hammad Al Shamsi, Secretary-General of the Supreme National Security Council, His Excellency Dr. Anwar bin Mohammed Gargash, Diplomatic Advisor to His Highness the President of the State, and His Excellency Khalifa Shaheen Al Marar is Minister of State, His Excellency Khaldoon Khalifa Al Mubarak, Chairman of the Executive Affairs Authority and Member of the Executive Council, and His Excellency Sheikh Zayed bin Khalifa bin Sultan Al Nahyan, the UAE Ambassador to Qatar.