His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, “may God protect him”, approved a federal decree appointing His Excellency Huda Al Hashemi as Assistant Minister of Cabinet Affairs for Strategic Affairs.

Hoda Al Hashemi holds the position of Head of Government Strategy and Innovation of the UAE Government, where she is responsible for monitoring the development of the national agenda of the UAE government, verifying the government’s readiness and its ability to implement and harmonize the UAE vision and agenda, coordinating the strategy at the national level and providing advice to the UAE government on issues related to government strategy and innovation .

It also oversees the Mohammed bin Rashid Center for Government Innovation, which aims to activate and support innovations and new government models in government agencies and promote government innovation in the UAE, and is responsible for leading government accelerators and following up on the initiatives of the Ministry of the Impossible.

She had an active role in the main work team of the Dubai Executive Office, which supervised the preparation and launch of a number of strategic projects such as the Dubai Financial Center and other important projects.

Hoda Al Hashemi held the position of Director of the Government Sector Development Department in the Executive Council of the Emirate of Dubai, where she supervised the preparation of government sector development programs.

Hoda Al Hashemi is a member of the Board of Directors of the “Digital School”, the Emirates Council for Gender Balance and the Dubai Women Foundation, in addition to her membership in the Higher Committee of the Mohammed bin Rashid Program for Smart Learning. She chairs the Global Innovation Council, is a member of the Council of the Fourth Industrial Revolution, and is an active member of the Lean Government Council at the World Economic Forum.

Hoda Al Hashemi holds a Bachelor’s degree in Business Administration from the Higher Colleges of Technology, she also received the Sheikh Rashid Award for Academic Excellence, and joined the London Business School and the Mohammed Bin Rashid Center for Leadership Development Program.





