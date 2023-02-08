His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, received the UAE ambassadors and representatives of its representative missions abroad, participating in the 17th forum, organized by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation under the title “The United Arab Emirates … a bright present and a promising future”, accompanied by His Highness Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation.

His Highness, during the meeting that took place in the Palace of the Sea Council, welcomed the delegation of Emirati diplomats, appreciating the efforts that they make, each in his position, in the service of their country and their people.

His Highness, the President of the State, stressed the importance of the role of the UAE ambassadors and representatives abroad in conveying the country’s civilized image, strengthening its approach based on building strong relations of friendship, mutual respect and trust, and establishing strategic partnerships with various countries of the world to serve the country’s national interests and enhance its position at various levels.

It is noteworthy that the “Annual Ambassadors Forum”, which lasts until the ninth of February at the General Court of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, includes more than 25 sessions, in which a number of ministers, senior officials, ambassadors, heads of state representative missions abroad, and directors of departments in the Ministry participate. Foreign affairs and international cooperation, in addition to representatives of a number of government institutions and bodies in the country from various sectors, in what deals with major axes in politics, economy, education, science, advanced technology and the technological path of the country, in addition to climate action and environmental protection, as well as future plans, in a way that serves the strategy of the government of a country Emirates and other issues.

