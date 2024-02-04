His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, may God protect him, announced the extension of the “Year of Sustainability” initiative to include the year 2024, with the aim of building on the success achieved during the past year, 2023, coinciding with National Environment Day in the United Arab Emirates.

This initiative confirms the UAE's commitment to achieving a prosperous and sustainable future for all.

The “Year of Sustainability” initiative campaign, during the year 2023, succeeded in enhancing awareness of the values ​​of sustainability in the UAE, encouraging behavioral change and inspiring collective action to move towards achieving the principles of sustainability. During the current year, the Year of Sustainability initiative continues to call on everyone who considers the UAE their homeland to enrich collective efforts to implement sustainable practices through a group of community initiatives and activities.

The initiative will continue throughout the year, under the supervision of His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President of the UAE, Deputy Prime Minister and Head of the Presidential Office, and Her Highness Sheikha Maryam bint Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, while more details regarding the upcoming activities and initiatives that will be implemented will be announced later. During 2024.

On this occasion, the Sustainability Year Team, based on the achievements of 2023, renews its invitation to community members and entities to participate in shaping the initiatives of the New Year, and welcomes all ideas that propose innovative activities, initiatives and community projects, via email: http://[email protected]