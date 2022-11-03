His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, and Their Highnesses the members of the Supreme Council of the Union, the rulers of the Emirates, accompanied by their grandchildren, yesterday raised the flag in all the emirates of the country, on the occasion of “Flag Day”, which the UAE celebrates on the third of November each year.

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, through a tweet on Twitter yesterday, said: “On Flag Day, we all participate in raising the symbol of our pride, unity and renaissance. We will proceed with optimism and firm belief in working for a promising future for our country.”

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, said in a tweet on Twitter yesterday: “Today we raised the flag of the United Arab Emirates with a group of Emirati people who represent part of our future. Loyalty and belonging in our generations..and we celebrate in it the symbol of our sovereignty and pride..and in it we renew our pride in our unity and union..may God protect our flag, our state and our people.

The flag was raised by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, His Highness Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Ajman, and His Highness Sheikh Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Fujairah, His Highness Sheikh Saud bin Rashid Al Mualla, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Umm Al Quwain, His Highness Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, and His Highness Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Crown Prince and Deputy Ruler of Sharjah.

Their Highnesses expressed their great pride and pride on this dear national occasion, stressing that the celebration of the raising of the flag is a celebration of the symbol of our unity, sovereignty and pride, and it is an occasion to renew the era of loyalty, loyalty and belonging to the homeland, asking God Almighty to perpetuate our homeland and its loyal people with goodness and dignity, and move towards greater prosperity and prosperity. , under the leadership of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State.

Mohammed bin Zayed:

• “On Flag Day, we all share in raising the symbol of our pride, unity and renaissance.. We will proceed with optimism and firm belief in working for a promising future for our country.”

Mohamed Ben Rached:

• “We raised the UAE flag with a group of Emiratis who represent part of our future.. a day when we will establish loyalty and belonging in our generations.”