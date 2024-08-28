His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, may God protect him, today congratulated – during a phone call – His Excellency Professor Muhammad Yunus on assuming his new duties as Prime Minister of the Interim Government of the People’s Republic of Bangladesh.

His Highness expressed his sincere wishes to His Excellency Muhammad Yunus for success in his mission to serve his country and friendly people. He looked forward to working together during the coming period in a way that serves the interests of the two countries and meets the aspirations of their peoples for development and prosperity.

For his part, His Excellency Mohammed Younis expressed his thanks and appreciation to His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan for his congratulations, wishing the UAE continued development and prosperity, stressing his keenness to continue strengthening joint cooperation between the two countries and building on the strong relations that unite them for the good of their peoples.