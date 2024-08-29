His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, may God protect him, yesterday, during a phone call, congratulated Professor Muhammad Yunus on assuming his new duties as Prime Minister of the Interim Government of the People’s Republic of Bangladesh.

His Highness expressed his sincere wishes to the Prime Minister of the Interim Government of Bangladesh for success in his duties to serve his country and friendly people. He looked forward to working together during the coming period, in a way that serves the interests of the two countries and meets the aspirations of their peoples for development and prosperity.

For his part, Mohammed Younis expressed his thanks and appreciation to His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan for his congratulations, wishing the UAE continued development and prosperity, stressing his keenness to continue strengthening cooperation between the two countries and building on the strong relations that unite them for the good of their peoples.