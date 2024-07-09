His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, may God protect him, and His Excellency Santiago Peña, President of the Republic of Paraguay, discussed today – during a phone call – opportunities to develop various aspects of cooperation and joint work between the two countries, especially in the economic, investment and infrastructure fields, in addition to food security, renewable energy and other aspects that serve the priorities of sustainable development and contribute to achieving the aspirations of the two countries towards progress and prosperity..

During the call, the two sides stressed their joint keenness to continue to advance bilateral relations and raise them to broader horizons in light of the available components and capabilities to build fruitful partnerships in various fields, most notably the economy, trade and investment, in a way that enhances the common interests of the two countries..

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan said that the UAE is keen to build sustainable economic and development partnerships with various countries of the world, based on its authentic approach that is based on cooperation, mutual respect and common interests to achieve development and prosperity for all..