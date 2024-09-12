His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, may God protect him, and Li Keqiang, Premier of the State Council of the People’s Republic of China, yesterday discussed various aspects of cooperation and joint work to enhance and expand their horizons, within the framework of the comprehensive strategic partnership that brings together the two friendly countries.

This came during the talks held by His Highness with the Premier of the State Council of China at Qasr Al Watan in Abu Dhabi, who conveyed to His Highness the greetings of President of the People’s Republic of China Xi Jinping, and his wishes for further progress for the UAE and for continued development and prosperity for relations between the two countries. His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan welcomed the guest and the accompanying delegation, and conveyed his sincere greetings and wishes to the Chinese President, and his congratulations on the anniversary of the founding of the People’s Republic of China, which falls on October 1. His Highness expressed his hope that this visit will contribute to advancing the path of the strategic partnership between the two countries, in light of the common keenness to develop it at all levels.

His Highness said in a tweet on the X platform yesterday: “I was pleased to meet with His Excellency Li Keqiang, Premier of the State Council of China, in Abu Dhabi today. We discussed ways to enhance joint work to support the comprehensive strategic partnership between our two countries. Our fruitful relations extend over four decades, and the UAE is committed to strengthening these relations in the coming decades, in order to achieve more progress and prosperity for our peoples.”

The two sides reviewed the level of development of cooperation, especially in the economic, commercial, investment and industrial aspects, renewable energy and sustainability, in addition to education, culture and other aspects that represent the development priorities of the two countries.

They discussed the 40th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the UAE and China, which they are celebrating this year, which has resulted in decades of comprehensive strategic partnership that contributes to achieving sustainable development and prosperity for the peoples of the two countries.

The two sides exchanged views on a number of regional and international issues and developments of common interest, and the importance of working to consolidate peace and stability in the world, and resolving conflicts through peaceful solutions and diplomatic channels, stressing in this context the importance of international collective action in confronting common global challenges.

The two sides also stressed the importance of enhancing cooperation and coordination within the joint international frameworks that bring the two countries together, in a way that enhances their mutual interests and pushes towards peace, development and prosperity in the world.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and the Premier of the State Council of China reviewed the developments in the Middle East and the importance of the efforts made to reach a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip, ensure the protection of civilians there, and provide them with sufficient, safe and sustainable humanitarian assistance, in addition to preventing the expansion of the conflict in the region, which threatens regional security and stability, and finding a horizon for a lasting and comprehensive peace based on the “two-state solution.”

His Highness the President of the State stressed the UAE’s keenness to enhance the comprehensive strategic partnership with China, in a way that serves the aspirations of their peoples for development and prosperity.

His Highness pointed out the importance of the outcomes of his visit to China last May, appreciating President Xi Jinping’s commitment to strengthening the partnership and friendly relations between the two countries, stressing the UAE’s keenness to be a strategic partner in the “Belt and Road” initiative. His Highness pointed out that the UAE-China relations represent a model of international cooperation that supports diplomacy and dialogue.

For his part, the Chinese Premier expressed his happiness to visit the UAE and the warm reception he and the accompanying delegation received during the visit.

Li Keqiang stressed China’s keenness to continue developing the prospects of its comprehensive strategic partnership with the UAE, in a way that achieves their mutual interests and enhances the development and prosperity of the peoples of the two countries.

Li Qiang wrote a word in the guest book, expressing his wishes for continued prosperity for the UAE and further progress and prosperity for relations between the two countries.

His Highness the President of the State hosted a luncheon in honor of the Premier of the Chinese State Council and his accompanying delegation.

The talks and banquet were attended by His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Presidential Court; His Highness Sheikh Khalid bin Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi; His Highness Sheikh Hamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan; His Highness Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs; His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chief of the Presidential Court for Special Affairs; Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Tahnoon Al Nahyan, Advisor for Special Affairs at the Presidential Court; Suhail bin Mohammed Faraj Faris Al Mazrouei, Minister of Energy and Infrastructure; Dr. Sultan bin Ahmed Al Jaber, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology; Abdullah bin Touq Al Marri, Minister of Economy; Mohammed Hassan Al Suwaidi, Minister of Investment; Shamma bint Suhail bin Faris Al Mazrouei, Minister of Community Development; Dr. Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, Minister of State for Foreign Trade; Khaldoon Khalifa Al Mubarak, Chairman of the Executive Affairs Authority; Faisal Abdulaziz Al Bannai, Advisor to the President for Strategic Research and Advanced Technology; Mohammed Ali Mohammed Al Shorafa Al Hammadi, Chairman of the Department of Municipalities and Transport and Member of the Executive Council; and Hussain Ibrahim Al Hammadi, UAE Ambassador to China.

The Chinese side was also attended by the delegation accompanying the Premier of the State Council, which included a number of ministers and senior officials.

