His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, discussed with his brother, His Highness Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, Emir of the sisterly State of Qatar, today, during a phone call, fraternal relations and ways to enhance joint cooperation and expand its horizons in various fields that serve the mutual interests of the two countries and achieve the aspirations of their peoples. The two brothers to progress and prosperity.

His Highness also exchanged views with his brother, the Emir of the State of Qatar, on a number of regional and international issues and topics of common concern.